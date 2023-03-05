BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 85,955 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 677,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

