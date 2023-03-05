Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.69 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International



Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

