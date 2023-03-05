Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 75.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

