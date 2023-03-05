Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $685.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $650.00 to $685.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $583.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.45.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

