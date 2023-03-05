Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $95.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $107,777,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

