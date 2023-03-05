Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $10.38

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.80 on Friday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

