Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $153.50

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.34 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

