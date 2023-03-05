Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $13.53

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

GRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 559.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Trading Down 2.2 %

About Grifols

GRFS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

