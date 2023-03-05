Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $3.00

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

