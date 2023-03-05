Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Merus in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Merus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

MRUS opened at $18.79 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

