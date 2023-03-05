Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vimeo, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 737,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

