Brokers Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.80.

Aecon Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.22. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.