Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.56

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.56 and traded as high as C$46.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.78, with a volume of 291,757 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.52. The company has a market cap of C$20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.95, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

