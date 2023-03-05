Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brother Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Brother Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.