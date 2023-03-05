Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 5.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

BG opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

