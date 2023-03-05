Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.