Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $3.33 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

