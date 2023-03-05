Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 8.27% of Burtech Acquisition worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 114.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 140,314 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $110,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

