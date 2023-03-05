Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $513.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

