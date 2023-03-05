BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

BCAN stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.