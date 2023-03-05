Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 million, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

