Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 105,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

