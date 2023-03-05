Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 105,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
