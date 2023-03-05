Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $469.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth about $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canaan Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

