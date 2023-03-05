Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 3,228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,481.2 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CDNAF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

