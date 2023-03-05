CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

CVVUF stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,195. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.