Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,726.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $500,099. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

