Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,953,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,579,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,532.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock remained flat at C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.11. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.04.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

