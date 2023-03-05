Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,318,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 2,933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.9 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 679,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCCF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.47.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.