CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.