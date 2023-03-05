CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.