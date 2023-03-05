Cashaa (CAS) One Day Volume Tops $195,001.71

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $195,001.71 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

