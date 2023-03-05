Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.00. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 737 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

