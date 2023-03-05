Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 833.1 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Friday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

