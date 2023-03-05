Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 906,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

