CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.26 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $78.62 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00038787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00219283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09826677 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,130,929.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

