CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $2.40. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 440,806 shares trading hands.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 26.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.68.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

