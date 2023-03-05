Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 255,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Celcuity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CELC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 11,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celcuity Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.