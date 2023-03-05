Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 255,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Celcuity Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CELC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 11,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Featured Articles
