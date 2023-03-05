Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.