Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 20.54.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
