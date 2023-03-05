Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 23.7% in February

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Celularity stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 459,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,133. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.22.

CELU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Celularity by 632.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

