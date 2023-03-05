Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.7 %

CNC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. Centene has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.