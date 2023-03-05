Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,397.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $9.64 during trading hours on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

