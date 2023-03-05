Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,388.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.75. 804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

See Also

