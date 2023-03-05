China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CSUAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

