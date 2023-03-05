Ciena (CIEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ciena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $89,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,402 shares of company stock worth $3,826,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Ciena by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 42,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

