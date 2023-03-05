Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 415,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

