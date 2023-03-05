Citigroup Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $75.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 9.5 %

ESTC stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.