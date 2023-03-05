Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.06

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $43.75. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 1,409 shares changing hands.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

