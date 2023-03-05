Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 852.0 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Shares of CLZNF stock remained flat at $16.22 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Clariant has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

