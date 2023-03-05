Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 590,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,280. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $77.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Articles

