Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) by 542.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.47% of Codiak BioSciences worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 35.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 3,540,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

About Codiak BioSciences

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

